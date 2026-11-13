'Forgotten' Tottenham star would consider Everton loan in January

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Everton manager Daviid Moyes.
Everton manager Daviid Moyes.Profimedia

Everton boss David Moyes is planning several moves in the January transfer window.

A new striker is a key priority, after missing out on Folarin Balogun in August, but Moyes will not make a renewed offer for the USMNT star as he looks to lighten the load on Thierno Barry.

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Midfield is also an area Moyes could look at if certain targets become available.

One of the rumoured options being looked at is Tottenham's Conor Gallagher with the England international slipping down Roberto De Zerbi's pecking order following the summer arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The 26-year-old has started just four games across all competitions in 2026/27, and he could look for a 'refresh' at the start of January, to avoid remaining as a back up player for the rest of the campaign.

Gallagher is not actively looking to leave North London, but he will assess his situation next month, and several Premier League clubs are also interested in a possible loan-to-buy deal on the former Atletico Madrid man.

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