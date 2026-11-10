Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Michael Carrick expected to be sacked as Manchester United head coach

Manchester United eye Juventus star as Luke Shaw replacement

Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Manchester United target turns down Crystal Palace job amid Michael Carrick uncertainty

Most read on Flashscore News

Benni McCarthy warns Kenya of FIFA and CAF intervention over salary arrears

France captain Kylian Mbappe in 'good frame of mind', says Ibrahima Konate

Bayern president Hoeness: 'Musiala has incurable disease and may never return to old form'

Lionel Messi named in FIFPRO World 11, Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane shock omission

Everton chase second Brazil star in January window

Everton manager David Moyes.
Everton manager David Moyes.Profimedia

Everton are expected to be busy in the January transfer window with David Moyes looking to bolster in several positions.

Moyes missed out on AS Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun on the final day of the summer window as Beto and Iliman Ndiaye both moved on.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Toffees opted against bringing in a free agent, after declining moves for Mauro Icardi and former star Richarlison, with Moyes happy to wait until the start of 2027.

Thierno Barry has shouldered the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with 10 goals scored in competitions, but he needs support at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes is rumoured to be considering a £42 million offer for ex-Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, following an impressive return to his native country, but he's not the only Brazilian on the Toffees radar.

As per German outlet 442, former Atletico Madrid winger Samuel Lino is an option, after scoring 15 goals in the 2026 campaign at Flamengo.

Several European clubs are also looking at the 26-year-old, but with his contract running until 2029, it could take a bid in the region of £30 million to prise him away. 

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
David MoyesEvertonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Ex-Barcelona star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs in January deal

Everton eye Ivory Coast star as midfield option for January

"I felt it was a foul": Lampard insists hair pull should have been a penalty for Coventry