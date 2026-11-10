Everton chase second Brazil star in January window

Everton are expected to be busy in the January transfer window with David Moyes looking to bolster in several positions.

Moyes missed out on AS Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun on the final day of the summer window as Beto and Iliman Ndiaye both moved on.

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The Toffees opted against bringing in a free agent, after declining moves for Mauro Icardi and former star Richarlison, with Moyes happy to wait until the start of 2027.

Thierno Barry has shouldered the burden as Everton's only senior striker so far in 2026/27, with 10 goals scored in competitions, but he needs support at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes is rumoured to be considering a £42 million offer for ex-Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, following an impressive return to his native country, but he's not the only Brazilian on the Toffees radar.

As per German outlet 442, former Atletico Madrid winger Samuel Lino is an option, after scoring 15 goals in the 2026 campaign at Flamengo.

Several European clubs are also looking at the 26-year-old, but with his contract running until 2029, it could take a bid in the region of £30 million to prise him away.