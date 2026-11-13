Jack Grealish offered bold Premier League escape by former boss

Everton loanee Jack Grealish could leave English football at the start of 2027 after a controversial few months.

The 31-year-old rejoined Everton on a season-long loan at the start of the 2026/27 campaign after impressing in his short stint at the club last season.

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However, his situation has changed drastically after being suspended by the Toffees for a disciplinary breach, following his unauthorised absence from training.

Despite Grealish's apology over the situation, it remains unclear if David Moyes wants to fulfil the full loan, and he could be moved on in January.

Manchester City chief Enzo Maresca has no place for him back at the Etihad Stadium, and as per Football Insider, his old Aston Villa boss Dean Smith could offer him a spot at his current side, MLS outfit FC Charlotte.

Smith remains a huge fan of Grealish after their time together at Villa, but his high wages could be an issue, and Charlotte would need to register him as a 'wildcard' pick as their three designated player slots are already full.