Turner on making his debut for Palace: It’s a group I've dreamt being part of

Turner on making his debut for Palace: It’s a group that I've dreamt of being a part of

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Matt Turner made his debut against Aston Villa in midweek and has now opened up about adapting to life at the club.

Turner earned his first game for the club after working hard behind the scenes as he helped the Eagles through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

“I wouldn't say that's the most important thing (that I made my debut in Wednesday’s win),” explained Turner, assessing his first 90 minutes in a Palace shirt.

“For me, the most important thing is the team, so to get through to the next round, the faith that the coach showed in me means a lot.

“Also, the travelling support was excellent tonight. It really helped push us through some tough moments in the game.

“Obviously, we had a couple of injuries in the first-half, we conceded after going up, but we stuck to the game plan and we were able to get through and that's the most important thing."

This was a rare win for Oliver Glasner’s side who have struggled so far this season.

Turner continued: “We've had some games this season where we've done so many brilliant things and just not gotten the results.

“Now that the results are starting to turn for us, it's a good feeling and you can see the guys just feeling that energy, feeding off the crowd, feeding off of each other, really getting to know each other and holding each other to higher standards as well and demanding, but in a positive way.

“So the culture is really good right now, but as we know in this business, it's a results business and you're only as good as your last game. We're through. We can put this one to bed and look forward to building.”

He also said: “I've felt a really great attachment to this club since I stepped foot through the door.

“Obviously, being a loan player is new to me. It's not really that common for Americans in MLS to have lots of loans and things like that. To be here, and the way I was received by the fans, the players in the dressing room, more importantly, and the coach and the staff and to be rewarded for my hard work…

“I think the gaffer has said publicly in front of the team that it was earned, not given. I've been working hard in training, so it's nice to see the results of that and get what I feel like I deserved in terms of that, and to continue to push.

“Deano (Dean Henderson) has been playing brilliantly in the Premier League. We’ve got a really nice culture and group. It’s a group that I've dreamt of being a part of.”