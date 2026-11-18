Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly considering a move for struggling Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.

The 24-year-old hasn’t scored a goal for Manchester United since their 4-4 Premier League draw with Bournemouth last December.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diallo has made eight appearances across all competitions for United this season, providing a single assist.

According to Turkish outlet NTV Spor, Besiktas are willing to offer the winger a way out of Old Trafford to help revive his career.

It’s understood they’re willing to pay around £37.5 million in order to secure his services in the upcoming January transfer window.