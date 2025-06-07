Tuchel urges England fans to be patient ahead of Andorra tie

England coach Thomas Tuchel has urged fans not to expect a cricket score tonight against Andorra.

England meet Andorra in Barcelona in their latest World Cup qualifier.

"It will be on us to get going. It is on us to keep the tempo high, it is on us to bring the energy to the pitch," Tuchel said.

"It is on us to bring the attacking energy to the pitch and to do this in a relentless way.

"The players come from a long and tiring season and then again accepting the role to be responsible for the majority of the game.

"It can be demanding, but at the same time it is what I feel from the group - they are happy to be here, happy to show."

Don't over expect

Tuchel urged fans to be patient with his players.

"It is also important not to over expect from us. Not to over expect in terms of that we expect a clear result, biggest chances and goals already after 10, 20 minutes and get impatient or frustrated with ourselves. It is a test of our patience," Tuchel said.

"When Andorra played against Spain it was 1-0 at half-time with a set-piece.

"It is a World Cup qualifier - you respect your opponent, you respect the quality and the defensive organisation of your opponent.

"Then you understand how difficult it is to break down. We expect a 5-4-1 formation which will be like 22-25 metres in front of the goal.

"Put this into consideration, get the energy right, get the detail right and get the energy level right in order to not get frustrated too soon.

"I hope that we are clear enough to the players in what we demand in details and go along with the details - and the result will hopefully follow."