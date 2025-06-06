Postecoglou pens emotional message after Tottenham sack

Ange Postecoglou has shared an emotional message following his sack as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The Londoners confirmed on Friday that they have parted ways with the Australian, just 16 days after he ended the club’s 17-year trophy drought.

Postecoglou released a statement thanking his players, Spurs fans, and staff.

He wrote: "When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.”

The statement continued: "We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

"I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times, but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed, and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on. It's important to acknowledge the hard-working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.

"And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club, and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

"We are forever connected. Audere est Facere."