Four uncapped England stars Tuchel needs to consider for his first England squad

Friday March 14th will be a big day in the calendar for a number of elite English players as Thomas Tuchel will finally release the details of his first-ever England squad.

It seems an age since the October press conference when the German was announced as the successor to Gareth Southgate, and whilst he didn't officially begin his tenure until the first day of 2025, he's since had more than enough time to cast his beady eyes across a number of games.

With only an 18-month contract on the table and a brief to win the 2026 World Cup, the pressure is on Tuchel from the get-go, and the make up of his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia will go some way to revealing the type of football that Three Lions supporters can expect.

Given that the head coach has allegedly compiled a 55-man shortlist to draw from, there will clearly be a lot of disappointment once the announcement has been made.

Tuchel has little time for sentiment, however, because building on Southgate's successes - even if England remain the bridesmaid and never the bride - is a difficult enough assignment as it is.

Players such as Harry Kane - who Tuchel signed for Bayern Munich - Jude Bellingham and one or two others are shoo-ins if they're fit and on form.

Whilst a new broom sweeping clean isn't necessarily the way to go, trying out a handful of uncapped players at this stage wouldn't be the worst idea in the world either and eyebrows are unlikely to be raised if the four players below are handed their first starts in the upcoming matches.

England are reasonably well off in the goalkeeping department with first choice likely to remain Jordan Pickford, followed by Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale.

Nick Pope might raise his arm more in hope than expectation, but Tuchel overlooks Burnley's James Trafford at his peril.

The 22-year-old has been in stunning form for Burnley this season, keeping 27 clean sheets in all competitions with 12 in a row earlier this season breaking a long-standing Championship record. His excellence between the sticks has also helped the Clarets to continue a fine run of form.

Burnley's recent results Flashscore

Just 10 goals conceded in total in the Championship is, by a country mile, the best in all four divisions in England and better than any team in the top five European leagues too.

In a league which is often renowned for its brutality, Scott Parker likes his team to keep the ball on the floor and build from the back, and in this regard Trafford has also played the fullest part.

Of the 841 passes he's made in his own half this season, 783 have found a teammate, resulting in a pass completion statistic of 93.1%.

At this point one could legitimately ask the question about Trafford's senior England call-up: 'If not now, then when?'

Just 11 games into his West Ham career and 19-year-old Ollie Scarles is already making his mark at the London Stadium.

Being a combative and no-nonsense presence at left-back was always going to see him quickly become an East London fan favourite, more so because he's an academy graduate following in the footsteps of Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Michael Carrick et al.

The Hammers faithful have always had a vested interest in seeing one of their own make it at the highest level, and Scarles is well on the way to becoming the next off the production line.

He's a player that loves to get forward and, as the graphic shows, he rarely wastes a pass.

Ollie Scarles Pass Map vs Newcastle United Opta by Stats Perform

It's believed that Tuchel has been keeping tabs on Scarles' epic rise, and he'll surely take any comments from his managerial successor at Chelsea, Graham Potter, seriously should the German consider the talented teen for his first squad.

Luke Shaw is out of the picture as far as international duty is concerned and whilst Tuchel knows Ben Chilwell from their time together at Stamford Bridge, there's a question mark as to whether the Crystal Palace man is a nod to the past rather than the future.

Chilwell's teammate, the twice-capped Tyrick Mitchell, will surely want to make sure he's part of the conversation too.

A toss up with Nwaneri and his club colleague Myles Lewis-Skelly as to who could be given the nod in terms of a first senior cap isn't beyond the realms of possibility. However, Tuchel does have plenty of options at left-back and not so many in the wider areas up front where we would otherwise find Bukayo Saka.

That's not to say we won't see Lewis-Skelly in an England shirt in the near future, but Nwaneri has come into his own for Arsenal over the past few games, taking the responsibility to deliver in Saka's absence.

Whilst he clearly isn't a replacement for the 23-year-old, his form makes him worthy of contention at present.

​As the radar graphic below shows, the 17-year-old isn't frightened of taking on a direct opponent with 6.3 dribbles attempted per 90 minutes. 61 touches per 90 also puts him in the top percentile for that particular metric.

Ethan Nwaneri Radar Chart Opta by Stats Perform

What marks him out is a defensive intensity to his game too, with possession won 4.1 times per 90 and four defensive actions per 90 on average.

That evidences a work rate that's astonishing for one so young.

If Nottingham Forest’s excellence had gone a little under the radar at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, everyone is certainly sitting up and taking notice now.

A win over Man City last time out can be added to their victories at Anfield and Old Trafford as real highlights in the current campaign. One which could end in Champions League qualification if the Tricky Trees continue their brilliant form.

One player that really makes them tick is Elliot Anderson, a player that switched allegiance from Scotland to England in 2021 but is yet to earn a senior cap for the Three Lions.

Elliot Anderson Radar Chart Opta by Stats Perform

Playing in a double pivot at Forest, his tireless work-rate in the middle of the park and passing from deep has allowed his side to spring on the counter time and again.

On 31 separate occasions so far this season in all competitions he’s launched balls in behind the opposition for his teammates to run onto, and an 82% pass completion stat in the Premier League alone isn’t to be sniffed at.

Nor is his ability to create a chance from a set play (14 in total) or be involved at the sharp end where he’s also created six big chances.

A tigerish nature means he isn’t often bullied off the ball either, giving him an all-round skill set which marks him out amongst his contemporaries and has to give him a decent shout of breaking his duck internationally under Tuchel.