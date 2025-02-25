Tuchel holds talks with Arsenal defender White about England return

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Thomas Tuchel has spoken with Arsenal’s Ben White ahead of naming his first England squad.

The former Bayern and Chelsea boss officially took charge in January and will oversee England’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia next month.

Tuchel has been attending matches and making video calls to gather a full picture of his squad options.

According to The Telegraph, he has contacted White, who hasn’t played for England since March 2022.

The defender withdrew from the 2022 World Cup squad and later asked not to be considered by Gareth Southgate.

Tuchel’s outreach follows his promise to offer a fresh start to previously overlooked players.

