Arsenal defender Gabriel: We must keep fighting together!

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has urged fans to stick with the players after Saturday's setback against West Ham.

Defeat at home to West Ham, with Liverpool winning at Manchester City, sees second-place Arsenal now 11 points behind the Reds.

Gabriel has now taken to social media to rally fans after a disappointing weekend.

He posted: "Disappointed with the result! We have a lot to play! We continue to fight together!!! (pray emoji)"

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night with a win needed to keep their faint title hopes alive.