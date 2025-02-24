Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Liverpool ace Salah: Why my goalscoring achievements tougher than Haaland

Arsenal defender Gabriel: We must keep fighting together!

Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Gabriel: We must keep fighting together!
Arsenal defender Gabriel: We must keep fighting together! Action Plus
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has urged fans to stick with the players after Saturday's setback against West Ham.

Defeat at home to West Ham, with Liverpool winning at Manchester City, sees second-place Arsenal now 11 points behind the Reds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gabriel has now taken to social media to rally fans after a disappointing weekend.

He posted:  "Disappointed with the result! We have a lot to play! We continue to fight together!!! (pray emoji)"

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night with a win needed to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGabrielArsenalWest HamLiverpoolNottingham
Related Articles
Wenger offers his chances for Arsenal title triumph: You have to keep hope!
Bookies paying out on Liverpool title victory
Arsenal boss Arteta speaks on the PSV draw, chasing down Liverpool and White's return