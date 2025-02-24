Met detective sacked for throwing flare and wearing a balaclava during Arsenal clash

Met Detective Constable Gordon Irikefe has been sacked from the police force for engaging in football hooliganism while wearing a balaclava at an Arsenal match.

Following a misconduct hearing in relation to numerous acts of hooliganism at Arsenal matches between October 2022 and April 2024, Gordon Irikefe was fired without notice and handed a three-year banning order from football games in the UK by Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

Allegations were stating that Irikefe threw a flare into the crowd during Arsenal’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich on April 17 last year. Irikefe was also arrested by German police on the same day for wearing a full balaclava and sunglasses inside the stadium. He was fined 100 Euros for the offence.

Shockingly he cannot go within one mile of the Emirates stadium if Arsenal are playing four hours before and after the match, nor visit any town, city or London borough four hours before and after an away match. Detective Superintendent Emma Bond, in charge of policing for the Central South area spoke on the ruling and Irikefe’s unacceptable behaviour.

“DC Irikefe has shown an unacceptable pattern of behaviour at football matches, for anyone, let alone a police officer who should uphold the highest of standards whether on or off duty.

“His actions have not only seen him now subject to a football banning order, but have also cost him his job.

”I am grateful to professional standards and football unit colleagues for pulling together the evidence in this case to ensure we have been able to take decisive action.”