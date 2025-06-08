Tuchel highlights Chelsea winger as one England spark

England coach Thomas Tuchel praised Noni Madueke after their lacklustre World Cup qualifying win against Andorra.

England won 1-0 in Barcelona courtesy of captain Harry Kane's lone goal.

For Tuchel, Chelsea winger Madueke offered some promise on the night, stating: “He was maybe over the course of the match the most dangerous, the most active.

“I could feel his hunger and the desire and determination to do the plan. He was one of the few who met the expectations.”

Meanwhile, after the win, Madueke told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We haven't lost yet, we haven't conceded yet (under Tuchel). Grounds for optimism.

"Today wasn't as everyone would have hoped in terms of the scoreline, but we won the game.

"My job is to create and score goals. I was able to create one today so I'm pleased.

"He (Tuchel) is very intense. very clear with what he wants. He has high standards. He doesn't allow anyone to drop under them. That's the kind of coach that will benefit England.

"We're not stupid, we know the scoreline isn't the one we wanted to have. I thought there were good parts of the performance. It's not all doom and gloom. There are positives to take."