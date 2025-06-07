James delighted Delap now a Chelsea player
Chelsea captain Reece James has welcomed new arrival Liam Delap.
The former Ipswich Town striker has joined Chelsea this week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Currently with the England squad, James said: "He’s had a great season at Ipswich and I’m very happy he’s going to be joining us for next season.
"He’s a great player and I’m delighted he’s with us."
Of his own form and fitness, James also said: "This season I feel I have come on leaps and bounds, playing on a consistent basis and getting selected for England again.
"I’m feeling strong and, for sure, I’m moving in the right direction. I finished off the season strongly, and I feel like I’m in a good place."