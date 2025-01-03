Tuchel fills out England backroom staff with former Chelsea and Bayern Munich goalkeeper

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
New England manager Thomas Tuchel has filled out his backroom staff this week.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach has brought in a trusted lieutenant.

Tuchel has hired former Chelsea goalkeeper Henrique Hilario and two other coaches.

Aside from Hilario, he will be joined by Nicolas Mayer and James Melbourne.

Tuchel had already appointed Anthony Barry as his assistant coach, as was the case at Bayern and Chelsea.

The German will take charge of his first Three Lions game in March, when club football goes on a break.

