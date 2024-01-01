Tuchel says he will pay his respect to the England national anthem as manager

New England manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to rule out an embrace of the national anthem.

Tuchel is the first German to take charge of the Three Lions national team in its history.

With there having been some controversy about interim boss Lee Carsley not singing the national anthem - God Save the King - Tuchel gave his thoughts.

"I understood from Mark (Bullingham, FA chief executive) that it is a personal decision," he told reporters.

"There are managers who sing it and others who didn't.

"I haven't made my decision yet, I want to be honest with you. Your anthem is very moving, the English anthem is very moving. I've experienced several times at Wembley and even out with the players at an FA Cup final.

"It was very touching. No matter what decision I will make, and we have until March, I will always show my respect to my new role, the new country and a very moving anthem. As it's a news object, I will take a little time for this decision."