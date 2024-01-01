Tuchel explains why he took the England role amid Man Utd rumours

Tuchel explains why he took the England role after FA plans were explained

New England manager Thomas Tuchel has explained why he chose to take on the role midseason.

Tuchel had been linked to other jobs in club football, including Manchester United.

While he expressed his admiration for any team that would want to hire him, Tuchel admitted the lure of managing England was too good to pass up.

He told reporters: "The idea and the way John (McDermott) and Mark (Bullingham) presented it was very fast and confidential.

"It was very straightforward, it was a decision for this job and not against anything else."

"They made it clear it's about football and that got me excited," he continued. "I wasn't sure this was the job for me because the schedule is very different. I always wanted to come back to England, that was my big goal.

"The offer came at the right time and we found a vision to share. Now I have to live up to it. I know there are some trophies and I want to help that happen.