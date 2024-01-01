Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino wants Haaland

Former Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero says Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a priority target.

Romero insists Real president Florentino Perez is determined to bring Haaland to Madrid.

According to Romero, Pérez has not given up on his dream of uniting Haaland and Kylian Mbappé in his attack, creating a new Galacticos striker duo.

During an interview with Cadena SER, the former scout said: "Florentino Perez's top target is Haaland.

"When the president wants something, he gets it."