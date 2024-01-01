Tsimikas convinced Liverpool clicking under Slot

Liverpool fullback Kostas Tsimikas says the players are happy with their preseason form under new manager Arne Slot.

Things have quickly clicked for the Reds, which defeated Manchester United 3-0 in South Carolina. Liverpool enjoyed a 100 per cent record while in the US.

Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com: “That’s the way we play, everybody has confidence.

“I think that is (because of) the very good, hard work we did with our new head coach, the new ideas. So, we just have to keep it up, just really work hard and do exactly what we can better.

“I think one of my dreams came true – to score for this club, with this jersey. Today also my brother’s baby has been born, so I am more than happy with the goal and the baby!”