Tsimikas: How Slot plans for Liverpool to play

Kostas Tsimikas says Liverpool's players can see how new manager Arne Slot plans to play.

Slot has just completed a first week of preseason as new Reds manager.

Greece fullback Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com: "Very good. Quite intense!

"I think the boys give every day the best possible. He has very good ideas, in my opinion, and we work really hard to try to understand the way he wants us to play.

"We're really looking forward – after many, many training (sessions) – to seeing how the team reacts in the game and what we can do."

"(He wants) to play nice football, to create triangles when I want to play and especially to make small movements to take the ball in the right feet and go from there.

"We didn't work many, many days but I think that's the main message he gave us in these four days we've been here.

"Day by day, session by session, the rhythm is going to come. I think it's quite early – the legs are a bit tired now! During the session I think everybody is very focused, very hungry to learn and to train hard."