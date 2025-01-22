Trossard talks up Arsenal attacking trio

Leandro Trossard has talked up three of his fellow attackers at Arsenal.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb, Trossard was asked about teenage teammate Ethan Nwaneri.

"How confident he is in training, in one-on-one situations. I think he has a bright future ahead of him," he replied.

On Kai Havertz, Trossard said: "Very big (influence). Every striker wants to score goals. I think he has helped us a lot in the last almost two years. He is a player who lives on confidence, so it's up to us to put him in the right situations."

And on Raheem Sterling, he added: "Yes, obviously he is a very experienced player and I get along very well with him. I think he is a quality player and he can help us a lot."