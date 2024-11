Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard was forced off for Belgium on Sunday night.

Trossard was changed on 37 minutes of Belgium's Nations League defeat to Israel.

The midfielder was struggling to run before his substitution, with Johan Bakayoko coming on in his place.

For the moment, there is no news on Trossard's fitness.

England pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice also currently have injury clouds hanging over them.