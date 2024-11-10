Trossard denies Arsenal turning to negative tactics

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has rubbished claims of manager Mikel Arteta turning to negative tactics.

Ahead of their clash with Chelsea, Arsenal have been accused of cynical tactics as their early title challenge stumbles.

But Trossard said, “No, we don’t have that mindset going into games but every game has a different outcome.

“If you go down to ten men, or you’re at a tough place and only 1-0 up, then you have to manage games. We’ve been really good at that. From the moment Mikel was at Arsenal it showed that he wanted to play out from the back, get in good positions in the box and play football.

“There’s no instruction to play cautious. It all depends on the game state. Sometimes you have to do that. We need more goals. We know that. Everyone is working hard. At one point it will click. We will do everything in our power to make that time this Sunday.”

He added, “It was a similar path last year. People were doubting us scoring but in January we had a spell where we were putting five past opponents.

“Every season you have a rough period and it’s down to us to get going again. The belief in the team is still really high. We have such great players. We can turn it around quickly.”