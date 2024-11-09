Arteta rubbishes claims Arsenal out of title race

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists their title hopes remain alive.

There's been claims from the likes of Thierry Henry that the Gunners will be out of the race if they suffer another defeat.

“I think everybody is still in it, especially where we are in the season,” Arteta insists. “I think anyone can lose two, three or four matches in a row.

“And if you take that to Europe, and the competition in Europe, unfortunately it is going to happen. So let’s be prepared when the bump comes in. And at the moment we are having one and we need to get out of it.

“We don’t know how it’s going to play out, if there is a team that is able to do something like this (Manchester City’s consistency).

“Everybody is struggling, even if they’re winning. That’s the thing, sometimes the margins were bigger in games. They’re not at the moment.

“I’ve not seen a team being that superior to other teams, but at the end the fact is you have to win and find ways and details to keep the right to win games.

“There has been a team that has been more consistent than anyone else in terms of results and that has been Liverpool – you can see the numbers and the games they have won. But, the margins are much smaller.

“I think everybody has been consistently struggling with the level there is in this league and playing in Europe every three days at that level.

“The temperature has gone up another level, the level has gone up another level. I would put my fingers here and say I don’t think anybody is going to do 100 points this year. It will require perfection to keep winning.”