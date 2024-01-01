Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Trossard claims innocence to Arsenal teammates after Man City red

Trossard claims innocence to Arsenal teammates after Man City red
Trossard claims innocence to Arsenal teammates after Man City redAction Plus
Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard told his team mates he never heard the referee’s whistle when he was sent off.

The attacker had shoved Bernardo Silva and then kicked the ball away after a foul was given.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was given a second yellow card and sent off, allegedly for the kicking away the ball to stop City restarting the game.

Per The Mirror, Trossard insists he had no idea about the referee blowing his whistle.

He was playing the ball and felt as though the game was still going on at the time.

However, he was given a red and his team could only manage a 2-2 draw by full-time, having been 2-1 up at that stage.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrossard LeandroArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Lewis-Skelly booking raises fresh questions for Arsenal
Halsey unimpressed by Man City striker Haaland's antics
Akanji says Man City are not happy with one point against Arsenal