Trossard claims innocence to Arsenal teammates after Man City red

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard told his team mates he never heard the referee’s whistle when he was sent off.

The attacker had shoved Bernardo Silva and then kicked the ball away after a foul was given.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was given a second yellow card and sent off, allegedly for the kicking away the ball to stop City restarting the game.

Per The Mirror, Trossard insists he had no idea about the referee blowing his whistle.

He was playing the ball and felt as though the game was still going on at the time.

However, he was given a red and his team could only manage a 2-2 draw by full-time, having been 2-1 up at that stage.