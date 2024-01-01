Akanji says Man City are not happy with one point against Arsenal

Manuel Akanji says Manchester City will win the Premier League title again this season.

That is the view of center half Manuel Akanji, who spoke after their 2-2 draw against Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

City had an extra man for the entire second half of that game, but had been 2-1 down.

They did make it 2-2 in the dying stages, but could not grab a valuable home win over their title rivals.

"That's what they're looking for. Always when we play against them, that's what they're looking for: the drama," Akanji said after the game.

"It worked for them so if they're happy with the one point. We're not, we tried to get more but that's what they're happy with.

“At the end of the day we're still top of the league. We haven't lost a game yet. We tried, especially in the second half with one man up but it's hard with ten players defending in their own box."