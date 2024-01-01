Lewis-Skelly booking raises fresh questions for Arsenal

Premier League giants Arsenal have been caught in a time-wasting storm this week.

The Gunners played out a tight 2-2 draw against Manchester City away from home on Sunday.

Despite being 2-1 up at half time, they were also a man down, which led to them defending for the entirety of the second half.

Referee Michael Oliver booked youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly for disrupting play while he was warming up.

There may be a suggestion that he was told to do so by the Arsenal management.

The Gunners did look to waste time at every opportunity during the second half of the contest.