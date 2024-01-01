Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Lewis-Skelly booking raises fresh questions for Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly booking raises fresh questions for Arsenal
Lewis-Skelly booking raises fresh questions for ArsenalAction Plus
Premier League giants Arsenal have been caught in a time-wasting storm this week.

The Gunners played out a tight 2-2 draw against Manchester City away from home on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite being 2-1 up at half time, they were also a man down, which led to them defending for the entirety of the second half.

Referee Michael Oliver booked youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly for disrupting play while he was warming up.

There may be a suggestion that he was told to do so by the Arsenal management.

The Gunners did look to waste time at every opportunity during the second half of the contest.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis-Skelly MylesArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Passion's still alive: How Pep & Man City went British best to thwart Arsenal
Quinn says Man City attacker Grealish "makes it all look so easy" after Arsenal comeback
Halsey unimpressed by Man City striker Haaland's antics