Trimboli opens up on Palmer's move to Chelsea: That £40M looks like money very well spent

Co-head of football at leading agency CAA Base Frank Trimboli brokered Cole Palmer's deal from Manchester City to Chelsea and thinks it was money well spent.

The England international has 14 goals and six assists in 27 Premier League outings for the Blues and despite hitting somewhat of a goal drought in 2025, his move to the club looks to be a major success and certainly a wise move from the West London side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Trimboli opened up on the deal and revealed that manager Pep Guardiola knew what he was losing when he let Palmer leave.

"Manchester City understood the value of the player. They had a lot of other players who they thought at the time were more ready than Cole to be playing. They knew that potentially his future value was going to be high. Given the amount of football Cole had played, it was still a high number.

“There were people at Chelsea who had previously worked at Manchester City so they knew what they were buying. Credit to Chelsea because they were the ones who put the money on the table. Twelve months after that, that £40m looks like money very well spent."

Palmer is now worth at least double what Chelsea paid for him and has been included in Chelsea's Conference League squad for the knockout stage as they prepare to face FC Kopenhagen. This is the perfect chance for Palmer to break his goal drought and return to his usual goalscoring ways as Chelsea chase their last chance at silverware this season.