'Trialist' trains with senior Arsenal squad ahead of UCL semi

Marcell Washington trained with Arsenal's senior squad yesterday ahead of their Champions League semifinal against PSG.

Left-back Washington, 17, is still effectively a trialist at Arsenal having left Chelsea this season.

The defender won't be clear to sign forms with Arsenal until the end of June.

England U16 international Washington has been training with Arsenal for the past two months and has featured for their Premier League 2 team.

Yesterday wasn't the first time Washington has trained with manager Mikel Arteta's squad.