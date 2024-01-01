Traore says Guardiola gave him "some pointers" on how to improve his game

Tribal Football
Fulham star Adama Traore has revealed that Pep Guardiola gave him some advice recently.

Traore was a menace to Guardiola’s City side in a recent Premier League meeting, which City won 3-2.

Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz scored for Fulham, while Traore missed three one-on-one chances.

Traore told El Larguero: "I've known him for a few years, but it's always appreciated.

"He's the best coach in the world, without a doubt. After the game, he came up to me to tell it was a good game, he gave me some pointers on how to finish the chances I had against them.

"I met him at Barca. When I arrived at Aston Villa, I also had a call with him and he has always been friendly."

