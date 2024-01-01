Traore says Guardiola gave him "some pointers" on how to improve his game

Fulham star Adama Traore has revealed that Pep Guardiola gave him some advice recently.

Traore was a menace to Guardiola’s City side in a recent Premier League meeting, which City won 3-2.

Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz scored for Fulham, while Traore missed three one-on-one chances.

Traore told El Larguero: "I've known him for a few years, but it's always appreciated.

"He's the best coach in the world, without a doubt. After the game, he came up to me to tell it was a good game, he gave me some pointers on how to finish the chances I had against them.

"I met him at Barca. When I arrived at Aston Villa, I also had a call with him and he has always been friendly."