Man City boss Guardiola: Ederson incredible against Fulham
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on shot stopper Ederson.

The Spaniard doubts City would have enjoyed the level of success they have managed without the Brazilian.

Ederson was at his best in a recent game, helping the team to a battling 3-2 win over Fulham.

“I said many times how many years we are together, the success we had, without him I cannot visualise, I cannot,” Guardiola stated post-game.

“He made two incredible saves. Stefan is the best I have seen in one-v-one and working with him I am pretty sure Eddy gets it. We have Xabi (Mancisidor) and Richard (Wright), they are unbelievable coaches.

“He makes incredible saves at important moments of the game. At the end, the big keepers have to save these actions.

“I remember in the Champions League, at certain moments he saved it and we won. When he didn’t save it, we could not go through. The keepers have to make these actions to win games.”

