Man City boss Guardiola: I cannot be compared with Guadi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has laughed off comparisons with one of the great Catalans of history.

Before their Champions League win at Slovan Bratislava, Guardiola was compared to architect Antoni Gaudí by Vladimir Weiss.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Slovan Bratislava coach said: "I compare Pep to Antoni Gaudí," Weiss said. "He is building something brilliant. Just as Gaudí had his idea of ​​a cathedral, he has now achieved what he wanted to do. He has selected players who fit his philosophy."

Gaudi passed away in 1926 and designed the Sagrada Familia and Park Güell, among other things.

Guardiola responded, saying: "My colleague hadn't had a glass of wine, right?

"I appreciate his comment very much, but Gaudí is perhaps the greatest Catalan ever."