Forest to take legal action against Tottenham over illegal approach for Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest are working on legal action against Tottenham over Morgan Gibbs-White after what they deem was an illegal approach.

Morgan Gibbs-White's move to North London moved quickly on Thursday afternoon as the news went from a rumour to what looked like a done deal for Spurs who were hoping to add the Forest star to their new additions which includes Mohamed Kudus from West Ham United.

However, Sky Sports reports that Forest have ceased all communication with Spurs as things stand. This is due to the fact that Forest believe Spurs made an illegal approach to the player and never allowed the club to speak with him this summer.

The England international scored seven goals and added eight assists in 34 Premier League games last season and is no doubt one of the most underrated players on the market. Tottenham manager Thomas Frank understands this but may have slipped up in his approach for the midfielder.

This slip could make the whole deal collapse and Spurs would miss out on Gibbs-White who seemed keen to join the side. Sky also suggests that Forest believe there has also been a breach in confidentiality around his release clause, as Tottenham's bid was pitched at exactly that level in what could be vital evidence for their legal action if it is taken.