Forest confirm the signing of Cunha: We are happy to have secured his signature!

Nottingham Forest have now confirmed the signing of Brazilian defender Jair Cunha from Botafogo.

The 20-year-old centre-back impressed at the Club World Cup before Botafogo bowed out of the tournament to Palmeiras and has now signed a five-year deal at the City Ground until at least the summer of 2030.

His arrival comes at a worrying time for Forest who are set to lose both Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White to Newcastle United and Tottenham. Cunha, who stands at 6ft 6in will be a welcome addition to the side, however and his arrival could ease a few concerns ahead of the new campaign.

Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson commented on the deal as he welcomed the young defender to the side.

"Jair is a young talent who has shown quality during his time in Brazil, and we are happy to have secured his signature.

“Jair has flourished in Brazil and now has new ambitions as he moves to the Premier League. We know he will be warmly welcomed into the group here in Nottingham.”

Taking to Instagram the official club account wrote: “Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Jair Cunha!”, with defender Murillo replying to the post with fire emojis as he expressed his excitement to see Cunha join the club.