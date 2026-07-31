Arsenal reportedly agree Bruno Guimaraes deal as Newcastle are tipped for relegation

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes is set to join Arsenal this summer as reports state a deal has been agreed.

Guimaraes, who has scored 31 goals in 195 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in 2022, is getting ready to join Premier League champions Arsenal in what is one of the biggest deals of the summer.

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As per The Sun and Metro, the Gunners have reached a deal with Newcastle who have already lost Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and manager Eddie Howe over the past month in what has been a brutal time for the club.

Reports in France also state the 28-year-old, who is set to sign for around £77M, has already agreed personal terms and has said yes to a five year contract which would see him tied down until 2031.

Reports suggest that Howe believed the club were going to sell Guimaraes and that played a part in his decision to leave which is not surprising considering how raided Newcastle have been this summer.

The odds of Newcastle finishing within the bottom 3 have shot up over the past week but are still far below newly promoted Hull, Coventry and Ipswich who many predict will go straight back down.

With incoming boss Matthias Jaissle set to inherit a depleted squad, he has a mammoth task on his hands not just to turn the side around but to also help them avoid relegation which is looking increasingly likely. Newcastle must reinvest over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see who they target.