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Mudryk poised to make Chelsea return after doping ban

Mykhailo Mudryk has served his doping ban
Mykhailo Mudryk has served his doping banREUTERS / Molly Darlington

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk ⁠can return to competition immediately after the English ‌FA resolved the anti-doping ‌disciplinary proceedings against the ‌Ukrainian in agreement with ‌the World Anti-Doping Agency, the ‌governing body said on Friday.

Mudryk, who returned ‌an adverse analytical finding ⁠in ‌an anti-doping test in October ​2024, was given a four-year ban by ​the FA in April, which he appealed against ⁠at ​the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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"The FA and Mr Mudryk have now - ‌with the agreement of WADA - resolved the appeal proceedings," the FA said in a statement.

"As a part of the agreement, Mr Mudryk accepted that he had committed ‌the ADRVs (Anti-Doping Rule Violations) ​charged and acceded to ‌a period of ineligibility equal to the time served at the date of the agreement."

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