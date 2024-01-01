Townsend: Szoboszlai let down Hungary for Euros defeat

Luton winger Andros Townsend has taken aim at Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Acting as a pundit, Townsen was unimpressed by the Hungary captain in their Euros defeat to Switzerland.

He said, "When you have got a player like Szoboszlai, he is your talisman, he is your captain, he is your leader, he is your best player.

“You need his energy. You feed off his energy. You need him to be positive.

"You can’t have him throwing his arms up, walking around the pitch with a face on him.”