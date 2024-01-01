Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Townsend: Szoboszlai let down Hungary for Euros defeat

Townsend: Szoboszlai let down Hungary for Euros defeat
Townsend: Szoboszlai let down Hungary for Euros defeat
Townsend: Szoboszlai let down Hungary for Euros defeatTribalfootball
Luton winger Andros Townsend has taken aim at Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Acting as a pundit, Townsen was unimpressed by the Hungary captain in their Euros defeat to Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said,  "When you have got a player like Szoboszlai, he is your talisman, he is your captain, he is your leader, he is your best player.

“You need his energy. You feed off his energy. You need him to be positive.

"You can’t have him throwing his arms up, walking around the pitch with a face on him.”

Mentions
Townsend AndrosSzoboszlai DominikLiverpoolLutonPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool midfielder Szobozslai: I should've played more last season
Thomas Frank exclusive: Demanding more from Brentford; Missing manager camaraderie; that fans stoush
Klopp: Liverpool can be happy being third best