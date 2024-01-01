Liverpool midfielder Szobozslai: I should've played more last season

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szobozslai admits he feels he should've played more under Jurgen Klopp last season.

The Hungary made his comments before their Euros opening game defeat to Switzerland.

"I've just finished a difficult season, but since this was my first in the Premier League, I'm not dissatisfied with my performance, although I definitely want to have a better season next time," Szoboszlai said, per the Hungarian Football Federation.

"I usually think positively, so it didn't bother me that I played a smaller role at Liverpool at the end of the season.

"At least the chance of injury was lower and I could focus on the European Championship earlier."