Rogers on Villa's PSG comeback: If anyone is going to turn it around, it is going to be us

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has spoken to the press ahead of their clash with Paris St-Germain in the Champions League this week.

With 25 goal contributions in 45 games and counting so far this season, Rogers has been a standout player under manager Unai Emery. Having netted at the Parc des Princes, the young playmaker will be full of confidence ahead of the second leg and first spoke on the belief the whole squad has heading into the clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

"There's massive belief in the dressing room. I know most people wrote us off before this tie. But in the first leg, we gave a good account of ourselves.

"Of course, there are things that we needed to improve on but we know (PSG) now. There is a task on our hands.

"Under the lights at home in the quarter-finals of this competition, there's not many better places to be.

"If anyone is going to turn it around, it is going to be us. It's down to us and we are excited for that challenge.

"It's going to be difficult and I am not saying that we are going to do it, but we will definitely give it a shot and go out there to win."

Emery is the key to our success

He then revealed that Emery is the glue that’s holding the squad together as they push for European glory without worrying about who is in the starting eleven.

"The manager brings us together, knowing that if you're not starting, we've not got time to care about it, in the sense that we've got places we want to get to and we've got our mission, so there's no time for it. And to be fair, the boys have been excellent."

We deserve to be in the Quarter-Final

The Champions League quarter-final is a huge occasion for any side and Rogers stated that Villa deserve to be there after so many excellent performances.

"We have reached this stage quicker than anyone anticipated us to. But we know we are good enough to be here.

"We have tremendous belief in the group, our manager and the coaching staff. We are here for a reason. We have taken on any battle that has come our way this season and we have won the game that we needed to be where we are.

"You could think we don't deserve to be here but that's not how we look at it. We fully deserve to here and we need to keep pushing."

Could Disasi and Digne be the difference?

Finally, he was asked about French defenders Lucas Digne and Axel Disasi and if they could help defeat the Ligue 1 champions due to their experience against them in the past.

"I don't think anyone needed to tell me how good (PSG) are. We could see that from their game before and when we analysed them.

"It's exciting to play one of the biggest teams in the world and having people who played in this competition and against PSG will definitely help us."