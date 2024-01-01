Tottenham youngster Phillips joins Stoke on season long loan

England Under-19 defender Ashley Phillips has joined Stoke City in a loan move.

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster is leaving the club for a year to seek regular game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teenager has been with Spurs since August 2023, when he arrived from Blackburn Rovers.

He has not yet played for Ange Postecoglou’s first team, but will be hoping to grasp this loan chance.

He was on loan at Stoke boss Steven Schumacher's old club Plymouth Argyle during the second half of last term