Tottenham youngster Bergvall explains preseason scare

Tottenham youngster Lucas Bergvall has explained exactly what happened in a friendly against Bayern Munich this summer.

The 18-year-old, who has adjusted to his new life at Spurs, went down on the ground and appeared to be struggling to breathe in a friendly game.

"First my boot broke completely. It just opened. I took a caffeine chewing gum to get started a bit after that. I forgot to take out the gum and it went into my throat. It was hard to breathe," he said in an interview with Swedish media outlet Aftonbladet.

"It never felt like there was anything dangerous. It was more a little uncomfortable. I tried to bring it up, but I was calm. It looked a little worse than it was and felt."

He added on that incident in the summer: "It was a little uncomfortable. It was a little hard to breathe. That was probably what caused a slight panic.

"(I took the gum) to get a little extra boost. It's probably a bit of a placebo effect too. I use it a little now and then, if I might feel a little more tired some days. If you want a little extra energy, but it's not something I want to get used to. As I said, it's probably mostly a placebo thing."