Tottenham wing-back Udogie drawing inspiration from Rose

Tottenham's Italy wing-back Destiny Udogie admits he draws inspiration from Danny Rose.

Udogie is now in his second season as a Spurs player.

Before their Europa League tie with Roma, the wing-back said: "Yeah, second season. Last season I had a great season, but I have always believed in myself and I adapted well. I knew I could adapt and I thought I adapted well.

"Playing Premier League was always a dream for me but at the same time, I don't have any arrival points, I can always do more. I can always try to improve and build to improve and work to improve. In terms of left-footed players before me, there has been plenty and I can think of (Danny) Rose as a name."

Udogie also said of adjusting to manager Ange Postecoglou's methods: "Yeah obviously I think the way we train is really hard. As the gaffer said, no one trains like us because really we train hard. I think it is something that gives us more condition to win the game and play 90 minutes at a high level. I think we show this every game."

