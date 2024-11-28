Spurs boss Postecoglou hints Davies set to stay

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has lavished praise on Ben Davies this week.

The defender is being rumored to be kept at the club beyond this season, as there is a one-year extension the club can activate in his contract.

Postecoglou spoke about the fans’ perceptions of Davies and if he is underrated at the club.

He told reporters: “It's hard to say with perceptions because it depends what your barometer is. There's so many these days, where depending on what rabbit hole you go into, you can get any outcome you want. I doubt anyone who has any sort of real passion for this football club or real passion for football wouldn't say that he'd be very highly respected within or outside of this football club.

“He's captain of his country. Testament to his ability is the fact that a number of coaches at this football have all trusted him at different times. Whether that's my opinion or Jose, Antonio or Mauricio or anyone else he's been managed by. It just goes to show that Ben's very well-respected within the game.

“I don't think there's any doubt that Ben's well-respected within the game. And he's still performing at a very good level. He's captain of his nation. With us, he's really grown into that defensive role of playing centre-back. At the weekend, him and Radu were outstanding.”