Roma coach Ranieri happy to be back in England ahead of Spurs test

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says he's excited to be taking the team back to England tonight at Tottenham.

Roma meet Spurs in the Europa League on Thursday, with former Leicester City boss Ranieri happy to be back in England.

He said, "Returning to play in England is always something special. We're facing a very good team, they've won 13 of their last 15 in Europe but we'll play our game and we're not afraid."

On his first days with Roma, Ranieri also said: "Not so much from a tactical point of view but mainly from a mental one. We have to bring out the child that is inside the players. There are always difficult moments in a man's life. Sometimes you fall and you have to get up again.

"Now we have to get up again. Everyone knows that I am a Roma fan, I said I would stop, I stopped and only two teams could make me change my mind, one was Roma. We have to work, my commitment is difficult, but I ask this of my players."

Asked abiut his famous Dilly Ding, Dilly Dong approach he used at Leicester, Ranieri laughed: "I have to get out the bell of St. Peter (laughs). We have to wake up and give our all. You can't always play well but the performance depends on character.

"Then mistakes happen, you're not always at 100%, but what I asked for is the performance. Then we'll accept the result. Tottenham put away four goals at Manchester City, we know that, but we're ready."

