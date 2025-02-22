Tottenham win again as they thump Ipswich

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first set of three successive Premier League (PL) wins since December 2023, beating Ipswich Town 4-1 at Portman Road to register a first H2H win this century.

Spurs were able to welcome Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson back into the starting XI as they looked to build momentum, but Ange Postecoglou’s men were slow out of the traps in Suffolk. The visitors could have been behind inside 30 seconds when Ipswich flew forward down the left, where Liam Delap’s fierce low strike was kept out by Guglielmo Vicario, who was also on hand to keep out Jaden Philogene’s rebound. Delap was a constant source of anxiety for the Spurs backline, showing Archie Gray a clean pair of heels before firing wide and glancing a towering header against the post – all inside the opening six minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tottenham weathered the storm, and their reward came on 18 minutes when Archie Gray’s sweeping long ball picked out Son Heung-min on the left wing. The Korean’s tricky footwork gave him the beating of Ben Godfrey, who failed to prevent a low cross to the back post where Johnson tapped in. The same duo combined as the visitors doubled their lead before the half-hour, with Son allowed too much time to pick Johnson out inside the area, where the Welshman showed tremendous composure to sweep home past Alex Palmer.

The Tractors Boys had a long way to get back into the game, but their deficit was reduced nine minutes before the break when Omari Hutchinson swept home from Jack Clarke’s cutback for his third PL goal of the campaign – all of which have come against traditional ‘big-six’ sides. There was an inevitable drop in tempo following the restart with chances at a premium, and though Ipswich had the ball in the net through HT substitute Luke Woolfenden, his header was ruled out for offside.

Postecoglou responded by introducing James Maddison from the bench, and the former Norwich City man played a key role in Ipswich’s downfall here as he teed up Djed Spence for a deflected strike that re-established the visitors' two-goal lead. It proved an unassailable margin, that was extended by a late solo effort from Dejan Kulusevski as Kieran McKenna’s men suffered a fourth successive PL loss on home soil to leave them winless in seven matches in the competition at any venue. A win for Wolves elsewhere compounds their misery, leaving them five points adrift of safety with 12 games to go.