Tottenham watching Feyenoord defender Geertruida

Tottenham are watching Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Geertruida is currently at the Euros with Holland and has been linked with a summer move away from Rotterdam.

The Mirror says Spurs have watched him consistently for the past year and are ready to make an offer.

RB Leipzig had a £25m bid rejected last summer, with Feyenoord demanding closer to £35m.

However, with a year to run on his deal, Feyenoord are ready to drop their asking price for Geertruida this summer.

