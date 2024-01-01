Brentford star Toney: Did Frank say that?

Brentford star Ivan Toney has played down speculation regarding his future at the club.

The Bees are expected to sell the England striker if a big enough offer arrives.

Manager Thomas Frank admitted that they had already prepared for the exit by making forward signings in the winter.

Asked about Frank’s comments, Toney told reporters: "I didn’t hear him say that! I can’t predict the future and if I could I wouldn’t be sat here in front of you guys.

"What will be will be and my main focus is playing well and doing well for my country. I’ve been through it before. There’s been lots of talk of me going here, there and everywhere before in my career.

"I just don’t let outside noise get to me. I’m here with England now and the main focus is doing well for England and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it."