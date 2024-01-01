Brentford boss Frank drops big Toney hint

Brentford boss Thomas Frank lifted the lid on star striker Ivan Toney's future this week.

The Danishman was on punditry duty with the BBC for Romania vs. Ukraine at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking during the game, host Mark Chapman asked if his team was interested in Girona forward Artem Dovbyk.

As if they would be signing the Ukrainian, Frank stated: "You never know… no I don’t think so.

"I think we have a pretty good striker in Ivan Toney…”

His hint appears to suggest that Toney’s departure from the Bees may not be a foregone conclusion.