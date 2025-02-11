Tottenham to make decisions on several players as contracts run down

Tottenham have decisions to make on several players future under Postecoglou

Tottenham faces key decisions this summer regarding the futures of six players: Mathys Tel, Sergio Reguilon, Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster, and Alfie Whiteman.

Mathys Tel, currently on loan from Bayern Munich, has shown flashes of potential, and Spurs must decide whether to trigger the option to buy.

Timo Werner’s loan deal also expires, leaving Ange Postecoglou to assess if he fits into long-term plans.

Sergio Reguilon, out on loan, could be sold permanently as he struggles to secure a spot at Spurs.

Veteran duo Ben Davies and Fraser Forster may face exits as the club looks to refresh the squad with younger talent.

Goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman’s future remains uncertain, with limited first-team opportunities possibly pushing him towards a move, per football.london.