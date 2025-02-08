Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter
Leeds beat Man Utd in race to sign promising goalkeeper Cook

Kompany: Tel decision made in Bayern Munich's best interests

Paul Vegas
Kompany: Tel decision made in Bayern Munich's best interests
Kompany: Tel decision made in Bayern Munich's best interestsTottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has explained releasing Mathys Tel on deadline day.

Tel left Bayern for Tottenham on Monday in a loan-to-buy transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kompany said,  "In every situation, we have to be honest and communicative with the players, and we always are.

"We discussed everything with the players, also the long-term and the human aspect, which is important for their development and, in the end, you make a decision.

"We don't focus on the external noise. We just want what is right for the club."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTel MathysBayern MunichTottenhamBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich management delighted over Tel deal closed with Tottenham
Kane delighted for Tel and Tottenham over deadline day deal
Tel admits Kane played major role in his move to Tottenham