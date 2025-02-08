Kompany: Tel decision made in Bayern Munich's best interests

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has explained releasing Mathys Tel on deadline day.

Tel left Bayern for Tottenham on Monday in a loan-to-buy transfer.

Kompany said, "In every situation, we have to be honest and communicative with the players, and we always are.

"We discussed everything with the players, also the long-term and the human aspect, which is important for their development and, in the end, you make a decision.

"We don't focus on the external noise. We just want what is right for the club."