Salah adamant current Liverpool contract won't be his last in football

Mohamed Salah insists his current contract with Liverpool will not be his last in football.

The 32 year-old signed a new deal with Liverpool to 2027 last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

And he told On Sports: "I will stop playing when I have that feeling.

"If you ask me for my opinion, I think I can play until the age of 39 or 40 but if I felt before that I wanted to stop, I would quit. I have achieved a lot of things.

"My contract was up at Liverpool and I would have gone to Saudi but we finalised the deal with Liverpool."

Salah added, "I don't know what is going to happen but I am happy here in Liverpool and I am staying here for the next two years. Then I will see what I will do next."