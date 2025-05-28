Salah adamant current Liverpool contract won't be his last in football

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Mohamed Salah insists his current contract with Liverpool will not be his last in football.

The 32 year-old signed a new deal with Liverpool to 2027 last month.

And he told On Sports: "I will stop playing when I have that feeling.

"If you ask me for my opinion, I think I can play until the age of 39 or 40 but if I felt before that I wanted to stop, I would quit. I have achieved a lot of things.

"My contract was up at Liverpool and I would have gone to Saudi but we finalised the deal with Liverpool."

Salah added, "I don't know what is going to happen but I am happy here in Liverpool and I am staying here for the next two years. Then I will see what I will do next."

